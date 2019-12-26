Save money during themed evenings at Starry Nights in Shelby Farms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We know Christmas is over, but you can still have some holiday fun at Starry Nights!
Special nights at Shelby Farms during Starry Nights could save you some money while having a good time with your family.
Participate in the special nights listed below to get discounts on gate-purchased tickets. Please note that only one discount is allowed per car.
You can get $5 off a Starry Nights car pass if you participate in the following nights.
Friday, Dec. 27 - Star Wars Night: Wear your best Star Wars costume. May the force be with you!
Saturday, Dec. 28 - Memphis Tigers Night: Show your stripes and wear your University of Memphis gear.
Sunday, Dec. 29 - Disney Night: Attention Mouseketeers! Dress-up as your favorite Disney character.
Monday, Dec. 30 - Peds, Paws + Pedals Nights ($5 per person): Enjoy Starry Nights on foot or on a bicycle. This area will be closed to cars. Dogs are welcome, but they must be on a leash at all times. You can also get FREE hot chocolate in Mistletoe Village.
Tuesday, Dec. 31 - New Year’s Eve: Say goodbye to the 2010′s by dressing in your favorite iconic style.
Wednesday, Jan. 1 - 70′s night: Disco is back! Wear your best 70′s attire to get $5 off your car pass. The Glice Rink will be playing hits from the 70′s.
Thursday, January 2 - 901 Night: Celebrate Memphis! Wear jerseys from the Grizzlies, Tigers, Redbirds or 901FC.
Friday, Jan. 3 - Country + Western Night: Get the cowboy boots ready. Wear your favorite country + western attire.
Saturday, Jan. 4 - BuffaGLO Race | 80′s Night: This is your last chance to see Starry Nights! Wear your favorite 80′s gear to get the $5 discount. Runners will get free hot chocolate in Mistletoe Village after the race and the Glice Rink will be playing hits from the 80s.
Click here for more information on Starry Nights, and click here for more information on the BuffaGLO race.
