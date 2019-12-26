Shoppers make new purchases, returns after Christmas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Not even rain could wash away the holiday spirit Thursday morning as shoppers took to the Tanger Outlets.
"I’m actually coming to buy some new Ray-Ban sunglasses with the Christmas money I got,” said Jacob Jones, Hernando resident.
The days following Christmas are known to be big for holiday shoppers. Some are returning gifts and others buying more.
"We have that holiday money and then there’s those after Christmas sales, which are always great,” said Kaitlyn Hall, shopper.
According to the online retail platform, Oracle, 77% of consumers plan to return some of their gifts this year. Nearly 20% expect to return more than half of their presents.
"I think you should return it if it's not what you want. Just get something you do want. Even if somebody bought it for you,” said Jones.
Before you head back to make those returns, experts say make sure you have the receipt, check the store's return policy and don't cut those tags unless you know it's a keeper.
Shoppers we caught up with said it's not just about the day-after-Christmas deals or the returns. Going out shopping can also be a great way to spend time with family.
"Everybody’s just still coming out. They have their days off from work and spending some time with their family,” said Cole Murray, Hernando resident.
