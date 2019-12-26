Thursday is first day of Kwanzaa

(CNN) - Thursday is the first of seven days in the celebration of Kwanzaa.
The weeklong holiday is an appreciation of African American culture, focusing on family and community.
Each day of Kwanzaa is dedicated to the Nguzo Saba, or the seven principles: unity, self-determination, collective responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.
A candle is lit every night on a Kinara, a seven-branched candelabra.
On Dec. 31, there is a feast known as the Karamu that takes place before the holiday wraps up Jan. 1.
Kwanzaa was started in 1966 by a pan-African studies professor at California State University.
