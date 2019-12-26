Tigers, fans embraced by Cotton Bowl staff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the 2019 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic getting closer by the minute, a holiday is no reason to put a damper on the football fever.
The Tigers held practice number three Wednesday, gearing up for the showdown with 10th ranked Penn State Saturday.
WMC Action News 5 spoke to a high ranking member of the Cotton Bowl Classic staff about what it’s like to have the Memphis Tigers team and its fan base playing in such a prestigious bowl game.
“We love having different teams come in, getting to know new people and all of the traditions that they bring to us and then we tell them the traditions of the Cotton Bowl and it’s great history,” said Tommy Bain, Cotton Bowl Executive Committee Member.
Former Chairman of the Board for the Cotton Bowl and Executive Committee Member Tommy Bain has been organizing the Cotton Bowl Classic game for over 30 years.
Bain says the Cotton Bowl is excited to welcome a school like Memphis to their very first New Year's 6 Bowl Game experience.
"A lot of times people think, ‘well, they’re not as big a name as the other brands around college football,’ and we’ve never felt that way here at the Cotton Bowl. We embrace new teams that come, I hope that they will realize that’s exactly the way we feel and want that week to be,” said Tommy Bain, Cotton Bowl Executive Committee.
During this holiday season the Tigers Football family is thankful to spend it together. And now the Cotton Bowl says the University of Memphis is part of their tradition, history and family forever.
“We pride ourselves on hospitality here. We’re a family, the Cotton Bowl is a family, and each team that comes in we really want them to be a part of the Cotton Bowl family from here going on to the future,” said Bain.
As Memphians wrap up their Christmas Day celebration and start to make their way to Dallas for the game, there will be plenty of events for the fans and hospitality put on by the Cotton Bowl.
Especially on Gang Friday, the day before the game. It’s packed with a lot of fun for everyone to enjoy including the Six Flags Fan Day Celebration from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The Battle of the Bands will also a famous event put on by the Cotton Bowl each year from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
We’ll have all the information you’ll need to know about those events and more coming up on WMC Action News 5.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.