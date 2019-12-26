Tigers fans take off for Texas ahead of Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tigers fans are headed off to the 2019 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. In the heart of Texas, a blue invasion is moving in.
On Thursday, 140 fans decked out in Tiger blue and stripes packed the Memphis International Airport. They were part of a chartered flight headed to Arlington, Texas for the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.
“You always see these big time schools, Alabama, LSU, Ohio State. Now we get to play on the same day as them and hopefully bring home the ‘W,'” said Chao Lin.
For Janet January and her husband, it’s a game they’ve waited decades for. January, a true Tiger fan, has attended Memphis football games since 1953.
“I’ve lived long enough to come and see my Tigers at the Cotton Bowl. I am so thrilled,” said January. "I was hoping. I never gave up. And I am still here. "
Ahead of their fans, the Tigers took off for Texas last weekend taking the field at AT&T Stadium every day since to practice for the big game.
At the airport Thursday, Memphis fans said this game is the best Christmas gift they could ask for to wrap up such a successful season.
For Mickey English and Kay Price their trip to Arlington this week will mark their 5th or 6th bowl game they’ve attended together.
“We’ve been to just about all of them, but this one is really special,” said English.
“This is a great time, once again, for the University of Memphis and the City of Memphis and we are rising to the moment,” said Bob Byrd.
