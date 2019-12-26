Tigers spend holiday practicing for Cotton Bowl; Joey Magnifico to miss out

DALLAS (WMC) - It’s Christmas and that means we’re halfway to the 84th Annual Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.
Though the Tigers football team is away from home, players say it definitely feels like Christmas in Dallas.
Penn State Head Coach James Franklin says his squad is taking full advantage of this bowl game.
"Very appreciative of this opportunity understanding the historical significance of this bowl and this game. And we want to make sure that we leave the Cotton Bowl staff and the hotel feeling like this is the most appreciative and well-mannered team that you guys have interacted with,” said Franklin.
As far as the Memphis Tigers are concerned, they are definitely not all work and no play.
The Tigers have practiced hard at AT&T Stadium for their game against the Nittany Lions, but when it comes to play time, the U of M players provide their own entertainment.
The Tigers have recorded and posted not one, but two TikTok-style videos to social media. Between the two, they’ve received more than 20,000 views.
We’ve learned that Joey Magnifico, the starting tight end from St. Benedict, will not play in the game.
Magnifico has decided to have surgery, effectively ending his college career. He hurt his knee against SMU in the big game at the Liberty Bowl that put Memphis on the forefront in this run to the Cotton Bowl.
His knee never really responded to treatment, they kept having to drain it. They finally decided to have surgery to clean it all out because he wants to have an NFL career, so we wish him the best.
With Christmas almost over, it will be time to get back to work Thursday with Cotton Bowl Media Day.
