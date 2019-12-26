Wisconsin squares up against Tennessee

SUPER SENIORS: Tennessee has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Lamonte Turner, Jordan Bowden, John Fulkerson and Yves Pons have collectively accounted for 72 percent of the team's scoring this year and 67 percent of all Volunteers points over the last five games.NATE IS A FORCE: Nate Reuvers has connected on 32.4 percent of the 37 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 11 over his last three games. He's also converted 79.5 percent of his foul shots this season.