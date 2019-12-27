Best Life: 5 health myths that are true

However, some of those old wife’s tales have actually been proven by research! The first: you might have heard carrots are good for your eyes. That’s correct! A study found people who ate high levels of carotenoids, which are found in carrots, had a 40% lower risk of developing advanced macular degeneration. Another common suggestion: you should always eat the bread’s crust. Turns out, a German study found that the crust contains as much as eight times more antioxidants than the bread itself. And what about chicken soup for a cold? Researchers found that ingredients in chicken soup have a mild anti-inflammatory effect. Our last myth that’s actually a fact: eating before bed can cause nightmares. It’s true. A bedtime snack can increase your metabolism, which can cause your brain to become more active and may lead to bad dreams. Separating fact, from fiction.