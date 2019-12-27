Best Life: 5 health myths that are true

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- “An Apple a Day keeps the doctor away.” You probably heard plenty of wife’s tales like that as a kid. but which ones are true?
When it comes to your health, there are lots of myths out there ...
However, some of those old wife’s tales have actually been proven by research! The first: you might have heard carrots are good for your eyes. That’s correct! A study found people who ate high levels of carotenoids, which are found in carrots, had a 40% lower risk of developing advanced macular degeneration. Another common suggestion: you should always eat the bread’s crust. Turns out, a German study found that the crust contains as much as eight times more antioxidants than the bread itself. And what about chicken soup for a cold? Researchers found that ingredients in chicken soup have a mild anti-inflammatory effect. Our last myth that’s actually a fact: eating before bed can cause nightmares. It’s true. A bedtime snack can increase your metabolism, which can cause your brain to become more active and may lead to bad dreams. Separating fact, from fiction.
Remember that “Apple a Day” saying? well, it’s pretty accurate! Cornell researchers found that one fresh apple contains antioxidant properties equal to 1,500 milligrams of Vitamin C. Your body needs vitamin c for healthy immune system functioning. And adequate levels of Vitamin C may shorten the duration of a cold in healthy people.
Contributor(s) to this news report include: Julie Marks, Writer and Robert Walko, Editor.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.