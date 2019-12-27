Breakdown: Why the winter weather outlook is uncertain for the Mid-South

In the absence of El Nino or La Nina, long-term trends become a major predictor for the outlook but can make it more difficult. Other climate patterns, may determine the winter pattern like Madden-Julian Oscillation and Arctic Oscillation. The AO influences the amount of arctic air masses that move into the US but the AO is limited to a couple of weeks, according to experts. With the AO more in control, experts caution that this could mean large swings in temperatures and when it comes to wet weather.