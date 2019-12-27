Breakdown: Why the winter weather outlook is uncertain for the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Winter is coming and the Climate Prediction Center has issued there annual winter outlook. This outlook shows the chances of temperatures being above or below average and also includes if this winter will be wetter than normal. The winter outlook goes through February.
El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) which occurs when the waters off the Pacific Ocean just off the coast of South America become warmer than normal. El Nino can have major influences on the weather pattern globally. This winter, El Nino and La Nino are expected to be neutral and will persist into the spring.
In the absence of El Nino or La Nina, long-term trends become a major predictor for the outlook but can make it more difficult. Other climate patterns, may determine the winter pattern like Madden-Julian Oscillation and Arctic Oscillation. The AO influences the amount of arctic air masses that move into the US but the AO is limited to a couple of weeks, according to experts. With the AO more in control, experts caution that this could mean large swings in temperatures and when it comes to wet weather.
So what does this all mean for the Mid-South? Expect big temperature swings, seasonal precipitation, no long periods of cold or warm, thus lies the uncertainty.
