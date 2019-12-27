ESPN report: James Wiseman signs with agency, officially ending his college career

In November, the NCAA handed him a 12-game suspension and $11,500 fine over his eligibility. His attorney said it stemmed from Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway’s role in helping Wiseman’s family move to Memphis while Wiseman was still in high school. Hardaway had yet to take the reins at Memphis, but the NCAA classified him as a booster because of a $1 million donation to the university in 2008.