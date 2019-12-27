ESPN report: James Wiseman signs with agency, officially ending his college career

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - James Wiseman has officially put an end to his brief college basketball career.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says sources confirm Wiseman has signed with Excel Sports after meeting with several agents.
On Dec. 19, Wiseman said he withdrew from the University of Memphis to prepare for the NBA Draft.
In November, the NCAA handed him a 12-game suspension and $11,500 fine over his eligibility. His attorney said it stemmed from Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway’s role in helping Wiseman’s family move to Memphis while Wiseman was still in high school. Hardaway had yet to take the reins at Memphis, but the NCAA classified him as a booster because of a $1 million donation to the university in 2008.
Initially, both the UofM and Wiseman planned to appeal the ruling but later dropped the fight.
Wiseman played three games for Memphis before his suspension, averaging 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds.
