Experts offer advice on how to stay committed to New Year’s resolutions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 2020 is right around corner, which means New Year’s resolutions are being made. Experts say fitness and health-related resolutions usually top the list.
“I plan on reducing my sodium intake. No sugars," said Memphian Frederick Sims.
Other Memphians we spoke with said they have no plans to make any resolutions this year.
"I am not a big fan of New Year’s resolutions. I just don't tend to stick with them at all. Maybe I'm just not disciplined. I don't know,” said Memphian Joel Thomas.
Thomas isn't alone. Studies have shown that less than 25% of people actually stay committed to their resolutions after just 30 days and only 8% accomplish them.
"I think what a lot of people fail to do is come up with a plan on how they're going to attack that goal,” said East Memphis Iron Tribe Fitness Owner John Irvine.
Fitness experts say having a plan of action, and setting small goals along the way can help you stay committed.
“Have someone that's going to hold you accountable to it. That's huge so whether it's a coach, friend, workout partner. Have someone other than yourself that's going to hold you to it,” said Irvine.
Other tips include, focusing on sustainable weight loss, not what diet is trendy, make a list of changes to your diet and tackle one or two a week and remember you’re making a lifestyle change, not just dieting.
