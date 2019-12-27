Heavy rain and thunderstorms over the weekend

There is a Dense Fog Advisory in place for eastern Arkansas until 9 am, which means visibility could be less than a mile. The rest of the area is waking up to clouds and patchy drizzle. There will be a chance for a light shower this afternoon and evening too. Highs today will reach the mid-60s and lows tonight will stay in the upper 50s. We are tracking a chance for thunderstorms over the weekend.
TODAY: Cloudy. 20%. High: 65. Winds will be east 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 20%. Low: 58. Winds southeast 5 mph.
WEEKEND: A cold front will push into the Mid-South on Saturday night and bring rain through the first half of Sunday. Rain will be moving out of Memphis around noon but could linger in northeast Mississippi until 5 pm. A few thunderstorms will be possible, but we are not expecting anything severe. Some storms could have gusty winds, lightning and heavy rain on Saturday night. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Behind the front, we will dry out and cool down at the start of next week. Highs will be around 50 degrees Monday and Tuesday. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s. Monday and Tuesday will feature sunshine, but there will be more clouds on Wednesday. A few showers will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.