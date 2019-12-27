Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas scored 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 20 points and the Memphis Grizzlies held onto the lead this time against Oklahoma City, beating the Thunder 110-97 in the second meeting between the teams in eight days. Tyus Jones added 15 points off the bench on 6-of-7 shooting for Memphis, which blew a 24-point third-quarter lead during its last visit to Oklahoma City on Dec. 18 and lost 126-122. That started a stretch in which the Grizzles dropped three out of four games.
ATLANTA (AP) — Oklahoma has claimed more national titles than any team in the College Football Playoff. But history doesn't carry much weight this year. The fourth-ranked Sooners are the clear outsider in a field that also includes No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson. Beyond any doubt, those three have established themselves as the nation's best teams over the course of the long season. All three have perfect 13-0 records. All three have sampled the top spot in either the CFP or Associated Press rankings. Oklahoma, on other hand, has to overcome a shocking loss to Kansas State.
ATLANTA (AP) — There is more evidence that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire may be a long shot to play for No. 1 LSU in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal against No. 4 Oklahoma. Edwards-Helaire has missed practice this week with a hamstring injury. He did not join his teammates at Thursday's media day event and was not seen in the portion of the session that was open to reporters. Coach Ed Orgeron says the junior was receiving treatment. Orgeron hasn't given up hope that Edwards-Helaire could be cleared to play. The Tigers are planning to use a committee approach at running back. One of the backups, John Emery Jr., says the bowl game will be his coming-out party.
HOUSTON (AP) — At a time when many college superstars choose to skip bowl games, Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard is bucking that trend. he has decided to play for the Cowboys on Friday when they meet Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl. Hubbard was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year after leading the nation with nearly 2,000 yards rushing. The redshirt sophomore has said he'll announce whether he'll enter the NFL draft or return to Stillwater sometime after the bowl game.