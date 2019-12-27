Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

BAR STABBING
Police: Man held without bond in Tennessee bar stabbing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man is being held without bond in the stabbing deaths of two men outside a Nashville bar on Saturday. According to police, Michael Mosley is charged with criminal homicide in the deaths of 22-year-old Clayton Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni III. Beathard was the brother of NFL quarterback C.J. Beathard of the San Francisco 49ers. The 23-year-old Mosley was arrested on Christmas Day after a dayslong manhunt. Police say the altercation started when Mosley made "unwanted advancements" toward a female friend of the victims. A 21-year-old University of Tennessee student whom police have not named was injured in the attack.
BC-TN-PAROLE BOARD APPOINTMENT
Tennessee gov appoints former GOP lawmaker to parole board
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has appointed former GOP state Sen. Mae Beavers to serve on the state Board of Parole. Lee announced Beavers' new six-year term this week while unveiling more than 70 other appointees to various state boards and commissions. Beavers is a social conservative who has rallied against gay marriage and pushed bills to restrict the bathrooms transgender students could use. She unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2018. Beavers was an early supporter of President Donald Trump and served as the head of Tennessee’s delegation to the Republican National Convention. She left the state Senate in August 2017.
AP-US-GIFTED-HANDS-TENNESSEE
Tennessee boy, 11, gets new mechanical hands for Christmas
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee boy born without functioning hands asked Santa for a new pair last year, and his community came together this Christmas to make the gift possible. The Leaf-Chronicle reports 11-year-old Gavin Sumner was gifted his new prosthetic hands Monday at the Montgomery County Mayor's Office during a ceremony he didn't know was organized just for him. When met with Gavin's request last year, his mom posted a plea for help on Facebook that was answered by Bedstone Creative in Clarksville. The local IT company that specializes in 3D printing and prototypes for businesses decided to fund the entire project.
HOBBIT AIRBNB
North Carolina mountains home to 'Hobbit'-themed Airbnb
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (AP) — O'er the misty mountains of North Carolina is a “Hobbit”-themed Airbnb. The News & Observer reports the hobbit house named “Hobbithenge” is nestled into a meadow in Weaverville. The listing says the house, which appears to be tucked into the earth, was handcrafted out of clay and wood. In addition to the wood stove and queen-sized futon, the listing says the rental also comes with mud, dust, spiders and a door that doesn't lock just yet. It emphasizes the home as “rustic," noting it also doesn't have hot water or much privacy. This rental is about 25 miles outside Asheville and isn't the only Tolkien token. Similar rentals are available in states including Tennessee, Virginia and Washington.
BC-VA-CARNIVAL WORKER SLAYINGS
Police still searching for body of woman killed 9 months ago
ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say they're still searching for the body of a woman who police say was killed by a carnival worker nine months ago. The Bristol Herald Courier reported Tuesday that Athina Hopson is believed to have been shot and killed in March in a far western corner of rural Virginia. She was from Johnson City, Tennessee. James Michael Wright is facing murder charges stemming from Hopson's death as well as the death's of two other women he met through a traveling show. Police say that Wright told them that Hopson’s body fell from his truck while crossing a river bridge.
AP-MS-MISSING WOMAN-BODY FOUND
Identity of dead woman in Mississippi remains unconfirmed
RED BANKS, Miss. (AP) — A body found Tuesday in north Mississippi remains unidentified. Marshall County Coroner James Richard Anderson says Thursday that it could be next week before the woman's identity is confirmed. Two hunters found the dead white female in her 20s underneath a bridge near Red Banks. Marshall County sheriff's Maj. Kelly McMillen tells local news outlets that it appears the woman was killed elsewhere and her body dumped under the bridge. Based on visible injuries, McMillen says the woman may have been beaten to death. McMillen says the body appears to have been under the bridge for days or weeks.