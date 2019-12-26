More clouds & drizzle ahead of weekend rain & thunderstorms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A weak cold front to our north with a steady flow of moisture from the south will keep clouds, patchy drizzle, and fog in place tonight and tomorrow, but a more potent cold front will bring heavier rain and a few thunderstorms to the area this weekend.
TONIGHT: Cloudy Wind: SE 5 Low: 56
FRIDAY: Cloudy Wind: E 5 High: 67
FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy Wind: E 5 Low: 5-10
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon and into the evening with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rain and a few thunderstorms will continue overnight with lows in the upper 50s. Sunday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with highs in the upper 50s. Rain will end late Sunday afternoon and evening and skies will rapidly clear overnight with lows falling into the upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs near 50 and lows in the lower 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures again near 50. New Years Eve will be clear and cold with temperatures in the upper 30s at midnight and falling into the mid 30s for overnight lows. New Year’s Day will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the low 50s and lows near 40. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the low 50s.
