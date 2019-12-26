More clouds & drizzle ahead of weekend rain & thunderstorms

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny and cool with afternoon highs near 50 and lows in the lower 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures again near 50. New Years Eve will be clear and cold with temperatures in the upper 30s at midnight and falling into the mid 30s for overnight lows. New Year’s Day will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the low 50s and lows near 40. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and highs in the low 50s.