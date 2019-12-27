Porter-Leath Toy Truck provides gifts for more than 6,200 Mid-South children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Porter-Leath is sending out a great big thank you after a successful toy drive.
Every holiday season, the Porter-Leath Toy Truck collects toys and monetary donations benefiting their preschool children.
WMC Action News 5 partners with Porter-Leath every year for a toy drive right outside our station. It’s one of many drives and fundraisers benefiting Porter-Leath across the Mid-South.
Thanks to the generosity of so many of you, this year Porter-Leath Toy Truck gave more than 6,200 children special gifts this holiday season.
You can still support Porter-Leath’s mission to empower children and families to achieve a healthy, optimal and independent lifestyles. Donate here.
