Porter-Leath Toy Truck provides gifts for more than 6,200 Mid-South children

Porter-Leath Toy Truck provides gifts for more than 6,200 Mid-South children
Porter-Leath Toy Truck Drive ends (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 27, 2019 at 11:37 AM CST - Updated December 27 at 11:37 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Porter-Leath is sending out a great big thank you after a successful toy drive.

Every holiday season, the Porter-Leath Toy Truck collects toys and monetary donations benefiting their preschool children.

WMC Action News 5 partners with Porter-Leath every year for a toy drive right outside our station. It’s one of many drives and fundraisers benefiting Porter-Leath across the Mid-South.

Thanks to the generosity of so many of you, this year Porter-Leath Toy Truck gave more than 6,200 children special gifts this holiday season.

You can still support Porter-Leath’s mission to empower children and families to achieve a healthy, optimal and independent lifestyles. Donate here.

Visit PorterLeath.org for more information.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.