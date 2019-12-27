Preparations underway at AT&T Stadium for 84th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

ARLINGTON, Texas (WMC) - The stage is set in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium, ahead of the 84th Annual Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic between the Memphis Tigers and the Penn State Nittany Lions.
All the preparations are just about done. Both teams have had their final workouts in and everything else is buttoned up.
Penn State thinks it’s got the inside info on what the Tigers are going to do, because they have a former Tiger assistant.
A big key to this game might be a special teams coordinator. Joe Lorig, who coached under Mike Norvell at Memphis, and left a year ago is now in the same position at Penn State.
It seems like it's going to benefit Penn State, but Memphis also thinks it has an edge because the Tigers know Lorig's tendencies
"I think it's similar but different. They have new coordinators. New special teams coordinator. New defensive coordinator. You see some differences there. The offense was Mike's offense so it's the same as what I've seen in my days at Arizona State and Memphis. I think a lot of similarities, but their own tweaks,” said Lorig.
"It gives it a new perspective to the game. When you know guys on a personal level, instead of just watching them on tape, and when you can see on there obviously gives you an edge,” said Sean Clifford, Penn State quarterback.
“Joe does have an understanding, some of our personnel. We've been able to study him. I also have a pretty good background of what he's like. And we'll have a good understanding of that going forward with the game on Saturday. So it's going to be a heck of a battle, all three phases. So kudos to Joe for the job he's done there,” said Ryan Silverfield, Tigers head coach.
So, as they get the field ready to be painted with the colors of the teams, AT&T Stadium is about to come alive.
It’s going to be a Tiger team takeover as all the Tigers fans head down to Arlington.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.