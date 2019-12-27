TBI: Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are searching for answers after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Frayser.
Officers were called to the 3600 block of Hallbrook around 11:45 Thursday night.
Memphis police were responding to an unrelated call when they observed a loud disturbance between three individuals.
When police approached one of the individuals, that was armed, he failed to comply with police demands, according to the TBI.
Authorities said the situation escalated and two officers fired shots, striking the man and fatally wounding him.
The man killed has been identified as Antonio Smith, 51.
TBI said no officers were injured during this incident.
Forensic scientists and agents with the TBI are currently investigating the situation. The officers involved have not been identified.
