Thunderstorms and a drop in temps this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will remain cloudy today with a chance for a light shower this afternoon and evening. Highs today will reach the mid 60s and lows tonight will stay in the upper 50s. We are tracking a chance for thunderstorms that could deliver gusty winds and heavy rain over the weekend.
TODAY: Cloudy. 20%. High: 65. Winds will be east 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 20%. Low: 58. Winds southeast 5 mph.
WEEKEND: A few showers will also be possible tomorrow morning and afternoon, but a cold front will deliver heavy rain on Saturday night. It will continue into the first half of the day Sunday. A few thunderstorms will be possible, but we are not expecting anything severe. Rain will be moving out by late afternoon/early evening on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s Saturday and upper 50s Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: Behind the front, we will dry out and cool down at the start of next week. Highs will be around 50 degrees Monday and Tuesday. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s. Monday and Tuesday will feature sunshine, but there will be more clouds on Wednesday. A few showers will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.