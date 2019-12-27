Tigers players return to their Texas roots ahead of Cotton Bowl

DALLAS (WMC) - For a few Memphis Tigers, playing in the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas is like a home game for them because they’re from the Lone Star State, and they plan to show out for their friends and family on Saturday.
“I’m from East Texas, but we in Dallas. It’s still a whole lot of Texas going on. So you know I got to turn up," said Tahj Washington, wide receiver.
Several Tigers players feel right at home in Dallas, including star running back Patrick Taylor Junior who grew up a few hours away in Humble, Texas.
“Really it’s just a blessing to be back here in Texas, playing in front of my home crowd essentially. Being here for Atascocita, present them in a professional manner it’s truly a blessing," said Taylor.
Senior wide receiver Kedarian Jones grew up in Dallas. His high school field, at Kimball High School, is less than a half an hour away from AT&T Stadium.
“I got about 25 to 30 ticket requests. It’s still surreal to me ending my college career in front of my family and friends. I don’t think I’ll believe it until the game actually starts, and I look around and see how many people are actually here at the stadium. But I’m looking forward to it, I can’t wait to get started," said Jones.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.