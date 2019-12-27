Tips to keep on track with ‘new year, new me’ resolutions

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Entering the new year seems to be the perfect time to start off fresh in the gym.
“Weightlifting. I do triceps, biceps," said George Purvines, a YMCA gym member.
“New year, new me” is the phrase you hear this time of year. We’re just days away from entering 2020, and a popular new year’s resolution is getting in shape. If you want to continue that goal, it is best you make one change at a time.
Personal trainer Ronald Chambers suggests not to overdo it.
“Well, I always say start off with something challenging but attainable. For example, set a goal to come to the gym two to four times a week versus weight loss. Weight loss should always be your by-product, not your main goal,” Chambers said.
If you have trouble motivating yourself, YMCA Wellness Director Joey Conwill said it is best you find a buddy.
“People who exercise with a partner tend to be more consistent because the partner doesn’t want to come in but you do and vice versa,” she said.
Consistency is always the key. However, some people getting in shape for the new year believe they have to look good in some new gear.
“They’ll start off with the shoes. Then, as they realize that they like running, then they’ll come back with a follow-up purchase. Some tights, some shorts or a cute top to turn in to match their shoes,” said Dean Morrow, owner of Run-N-Tri in Gulfport.
So remember, making realistic goals is the key to reach your new year’s resolution.
As with any change to your diet and exercise routine, consult a medical professional before you begin.
