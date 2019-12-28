Battle of the Bands brings fans together

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic is getting closer and closer.
Friday was a day for the fans to enjoy, including the Battle of the Bands which brought them all together in Dallas to cheer on the Tigers.
It was the battle before the big battle.
The Cotton Bowl-sponsored Battle of the Bands is a famous event put on each year.
The Mighty Sound of the South for the UofM took on the Big Blue band from Penn State.
Both brought lots of fun and energy, and the fans were excited too!
“It’s awesome! We drove 853 miles to get here,” said Kim Southmayd, Tigers fan.
“I am over the moon. I could have never imagined that we’d be playing in a New Year’s Six Bowl and this is just really, really awesome. Just seeing all the Tigers fans come down, it’s been great. And I’m so excited for the game tomorrow,” said Stacie Montero, Tigers fan.
“They’re awesome, they’re rocking it hard. The Mighty Sound of the South,” said Kimberly Crayton, Memphian.
In the end, the winner of the battle of the bands was no one -- it’s all for fun.
But Tigers fans know who really won.
