Coroner: Body found near Coldwater Creek identified as missing Cordova woman

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Investigators have now identified a body found abandoned in a creek in Marshall County.
According to Marshall County Coroner James Anderson, the body was identified as 26-year-old Sarah Vinick.
Vinick was reported missing in November. She was a mother of a four-year-old daughter.
Around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, two hunters made the discovery. Vinick’s body was found underneath the Coldwater Creek Bridge on North Banks Road.
Investigators say it appears the body had been there for quite some time -- possibly weeks.
At this time, the cause of death is pending.
This is an ongoing investigation.
