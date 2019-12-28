Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

FATAL POLICE SHOOTING
Man killed by Tennessee police responding to prowler call
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say a man has been killed by officers responding to a report of a prowler. News outlets report 51-year-old Antonio Smith was killed late Thursday. The state Bureau of Investigation says Memphis officers responding to the call heard a nearby disturbance between three people. It says officer approached the group and one of them was armed and failed to comply with officer demands. The officers then shot and killed the man. The state Bureau of Investigation is investigating. Authorities didn't immediately release the identities of the involved officers.
HOBBIT AIRBNB
North Carolina mountains home to 'Hobbit'-themed Airbnb
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (AP) — O'er the misty mountains of North Carolina is a “Hobbit”-themed Airbnb. The News & Observer reports the hobbit house named “Hobbithenge” is nestled into a meadow in Weaverville. The listing says the house, which appears to be tucked into the earth, was handcrafted out of clay and wood. In addition to the wood stove and queen-sized futon, the listing says the rental also comes with mud, dust, spiders and a door that doesn't lock just yet. It emphasizes the home as “rustic," noting it also doesn't have hot water or much privacy. This rental is about 25 miles outside Asheville and isn't the only Tolkien token. Similar rentals are available in states including Tennessee, Virginia and Washington.
AP-EU-VOLKSWAGEN-ELECTRIC-CARS
Volkswagen raises forecast for electric car production
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Volkswagen is stepping up its electric car offensive. The German automaker says it will reach its goal of a million e-cars a year by the end of 2023. That's two years earlier than planned. The announcement Friday comes as European carmakers get ready to meet tough new limits on emissions of greenhouse gases by 2021. And the only way to do that is selling more battery cars. Volkswagen is getting ready to sell its ID.3 model it says will find mass appeal thanks to its low price and long range. That said, battery cars have been only a niche market until now.
PERSONALIZED PLATES
Tennessee personalized plates available for order online
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee motorists are now able to apply for personalized license plates online. The state Department of Revenue said residents can choose from more than 100 types of plates that are available to personalize. The application is available online, where customers can also pay the $35 personalized plate application fee. Additional fees apply when the plates are picked up later at the local county clerk's office. Specialty plates also require an additional $35 fee. There are more than 56,000 personalized plates on the road in Tennessee. The personalization fee helps support the Tennessee Arts Commission.
WINTER BIRDS
Birding festival set for West Tennessee, western Kentucky
PARIS, Tenn. (AP) — Friends of the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge is planning its winter bird-watching event in West Tennessee near western Kentucky. The Wings of Winter Birding Festival is held over much of the Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley region in an area that is home to over 300 bird species. A news release from the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge says about 200 of the species gather there during their regular winter migration. The event takes place Jan. 24 to 26. Registration is open online through Jan. 1.
BAR STABBING
Police: Man held without bond in Tennessee bar stabbing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man is being held without bond in the stabbing deaths of two men outside a Nashville bar on Saturday. According to police, Michael Mosley is charged with criminal homicide in the deaths of 22-year-old Clayton Beathard and 21-year-old Paul Trapeni III. Beathard was the brother of NFL quarterback C.J. Beathard of the San Francisco 49ers. The 23-year-old Mosley was arrested on Christmas Day after a dayslong manhunt. Police say the altercation started when Mosley made "unwanted advancements" toward a female friend of the victims. A 21-year-old University of Tennessee student whom police have not named was injured in the attack.