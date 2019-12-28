Marginal risk for severe weather tonight & Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tonight a cold front is going to move in bringing rain and the potential for storms. The Storm Predicition Center has placed us under a marginal risk for severe weather. The marginal risk is a category 1 out of 5. Although its a lower end threat, we will continue to monitor as the cold front moves in tonight.
The main threat will be strong winds and heavy rain. The periods of heavy rain could last a while which could pose a threat for some localized flooding or ponding on the roads. The marginal risk will continue into Sunday but will shift east.
While the threat for tornadoes or hail is low, the biggest threats will be heavy rain and gusty wind. Some spots could pick up over 2″ but most will be between 1-2″.
Let’s talk rain timing. Rain will fill in west to east by tomorrow morning starting with eastern Arkansas.
The rain will began to expand eastward late morning and become more widespread.
Rain will continue into the afternoon but notice temperatures will take a decline. The best chances for severe weather on Sunday will be in North Mississippi where the warm unstable air will linger longer.
The bulk of the rain will finally end after 7PM
After the rain, cooler temperatures but dry as we ring in the New Year! Stay with the WMC Action News 5 First Alert Weather team for the latest weather updates.
