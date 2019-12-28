Memphis, Penn State head coaches on winning Cotton Bowl trophy

"Obviously, it’s a beautiful trophy. I think it would mean everything. We haven’t had a Bowl win since 2014 at Memphis. Bringing that trophy home to the 901. I think it represents not only just our university, our program, but anybody that understands Memphis, understands we are a prideful group,” said Ryan Silverfield, Memphis Tigers head coach. “We have that 'Memphis versus err-body’ approach I mentioned yesterday. To me, looking at that trophy, it’s for the people of Memphis. It’s for our community. And to me, it would be an honor to bring that back home to the city. Look, the kids have poured on. I know they’re going to play their tails off. But I would like to have that thing sitting next to me on the flight home tomorrow, as well.”