Memphis, Penn State head coaches on winning Cotton Bowl trophy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers football season ends at AT&T Stadium in the 84th Annual Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.
The University of Memphis and Penn State will be playing for the gleaming silver Cotton Bowl trophy on Saturday.
It will be just the 13th Bowl the Tigers have ever played in.
It’s the 50th Bowl all-time for the Nittany Lions, and fourth in Dallas.
But just because Penn State has been in Dallas a bunch, that doesn't mean they don't want the Brass Ring.
"The trophy is pretty cool. And we sure would like to be able to take that back to Happy Valley,” said James Franklin, Penn State head coach.
"Obviously, it’s a beautiful trophy. I think it would mean everything. We haven’t had a Bowl win since 2014 at Memphis. Bringing that trophy home to the 901. I think it represents not only just our university, our program, but anybody that understands Memphis, understands we are a prideful group,” said Ryan Silverfield, Memphis Tigers head coach. “We have that 'Memphis versus err-body’ approach I mentioned yesterday. To me, looking at that trophy, it’s for the people of Memphis. It’s for our community. And to me, it would be an honor to bring that back home to the city. Look, the kids have poured on. I know they’re going to play their tails off. But I would like to have that thing sitting next to me on the flight home tomorrow, as well.”
