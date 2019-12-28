Rain could be heavy at times Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Plenty of clouds today thanks to an approaching cold front that will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms through the Mid-South late tonight and Sunday. Expect temperatures to remain in the 60s this evening with spotty showers possible.
OVERNIGHT: Rain & T’storms Late. Windy at times. Temperatures will hold in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be at 10-20 mph out of the south.
SUNDAY: Rain & Storms likely. 1-3″ possible in spots. Temperatures will fall from the low to mid 60s in the morning to mid 50s in the afternoon. Winds will be southwest at 5-15 mph.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers end early with decreasing clouds late. Lows in the upper 30s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.
NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly sunny with highs near 50. It will be cold and dry with temperatures in the upper 30s at midnight and falling into the low to mid 30s overnight.
NEW YEAR’S DAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Rain returns by Thursday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.