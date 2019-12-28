Silver Alert issued for missing Southaven woman

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Southaven woman.
Investigators say 60-year-old Charlotte King is five feet, three inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
She was last seen Thursday around 8:00 p.m. in the 9000 block of Lacey Drive off Stateline Road.
King was wearing gray sweatpants, a gray sweatshirt, purple jacket and white tennis shoes.
She may be accompanied by an unknown female wearing a colorful dress.
Family members say King suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.
If you see King or have any information, contact Southaven Police Department at 662-393-0228.
