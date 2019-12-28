Silver Alert issued for missing Southaven woman

Silver Alert issued for missing Southaven woman (Source: MBI)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 27, 2019 at 8:32 PM CST - Updated December 27 at 8:33 PM

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Southaven woman.

Investigators say 60-year-old Charlotte King is five feet, three inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen Thursday around 8:00 p.m. in the 9000 block of Lacey Drive off Stateline Road.

King was wearing gray sweatpants, a gray sweatshirt, purple jacket and white tennis shoes.

She may be accompanied by an unknown female wearing a colorful dress.

Family members say King suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.

If you see King or have any information, contact Southaven Police Department at 662-393-0228.

