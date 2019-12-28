Tigers fans pack Memphis International Airport catching flights to Texas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Flights at Memphis International Airport were packed Friday with Tigers fans hoping to make it to Dallas for the 2019 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.
There were seven non-stop flights from Memphis to Dallas Friday, but a mechanical delay kept some passengers sitting on the ground for hours.
The flight scheduled for 2:21 p.m. didn’t get in the air until just before 7 p.m.
Memphis Tigers fan Tracy Riddle and her friend, Betty, were headed to Dallas on the last flight of the evening.
"We've been season ticket holders all year, we follow the Tigers and we're so excited they're in the Cotton Bowl. Very Proud of them,” Riddle said.
Memphis Alum Wilmaletta Ferrier lives in Houston but was in Memphis for the Holidays.
"I moved to Houston Texas about 20 years ago right? But I know where I come from. I represent Memphis,” she said.
After landing in Houston late Friday night Ferrier plans to wake up at 3 a.m. and hit to the road to AT&T Stadium.
“I've always wanted to go to the Dallas Cowboys Stadium so it's like my bucket list thing.” Ferrier said. “They're going to the Cotton Bowl and I told my husband, we better go!”
Whether by air or road, Tigers Fans are just excited to see their team play in a major bowl game.
