Tracking a cold front that will bring rain & storms tonight & Sunday

THE WEEKEND: Much of the today will be cloudy, breezy, and warm with just a few isolated to widely scattered showers. The main line of rain and thunderstorms will move in from the west after midnight and track east. The timing on the heaviest rain looks likely Sunday morning with showers continuing through the day and ending by the evening. Rainfall amounts will average one to two inches for most areas with higher amounts possible in some locations. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s during the early morning hours Sunday and fall into the upper 50s during the afternoon with overnight lows falling into the upper 30s.