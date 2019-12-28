Tracking a cold front that will bring rain & storms tonight & Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Plenty of clouds today thanks to an approaching cold front that will bring rain and thunderstorms through the Mid-South tonight and Sunday.
SATURDAY: Cloudy with isolated Showers Wind: SE 5-10
TONIGHT: Rain & T’storms Late Wind: S 10-15 Low: 59
SUNDAY: Rain & Storms. SW 10-15 High: 59.
THE WEEKEND: Much of the today will be cloudy, breezy, and warm with just a few isolated to widely scattered showers. The main line of rain and thunderstorms will move in from the west after midnight and track east. The timing on the heaviest rain looks likely Sunday morning with showers continuing through the day and ending by the evening. Rainfall amounts will average one to two inches for most areas with higher amounts possible in some locations. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s during the early morning hours Sunday and fall into the upper 50s during the afternoon with overnight lows falling into the upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs near 50. New Year’s Eve will be cold and dry with temperatures in the upper 30s at midnight and falling into the low to mid 30s overnight. New Year’s Day will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be cloudy with showers and high temperatures again in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and highs in the mid 50s.
