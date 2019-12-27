Tracking weekend rain and thunderstorms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Cloudy Wind: E 5 Low: 58
SATURDAY: Isolated Showers Wind: SE 10-15
SATURDAY NIGHT: Rain & T’storms Late Wind: S 15-20 Low: 59
THE WEEKEND: Much of the day Saturday will be cloudy, breezy, and warm with just a few isolated to widely scattered showers. The main line of rain and thunderstorms will enter from the west after midnight and slowly move east. The heaviest rain and thunderstorm activity is likely Sunday morning with showers continuing through the day and ending by the evening. Rainfall amounts will average one to two inches for most areas with higher amounts possible in some locations. Temperatures will be in the lower 60s during the early morning hours Sunday and fall into the upper 50s during the afternoon with overnight lows falling into the upper 30s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs near 50. New Year’s Eve will be cold and dry with temperatures in the upper 30s at midnight and falling into the low to mid 30s overnight. New Year’s Day will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be cloudy with showers and high temperatures again in the lower 50s and lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and highs in the mid 50s.
