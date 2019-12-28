Tune in now to WMC’s special coverage for the 2019 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

ARLINGTON, TX (WMC) - It’s game day and the Tigers are getting ready to take the field at AT&T Stadium to go head to head against Penn State.
The biggest game of the season is just hours away for the Tigers and they’ve been preparing to take their biggest stage yet. Fans showed some team spirit at Texas Live Friday night.
The Tigers could use that spirit during this historic game. Athletic Director Laird Veatch says fans should have high expectations for this bowl game and for future Tigers football seasons.
We will have live coverage from Texas from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. just ahead of kickoff at 11 a.m. for all the updates you’ll need before the game.
