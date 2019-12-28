U of M Athletic Director on Tigers’ first Cotton Bowl appearance

“I’ll tell you what. For me, coming in here and being here only a few months, it seems very thinkable. When I see what we have going from the facilities to the commitment from the President to the support of the fan base to the recruiting territory --- I look at it from sort of a different perspective than most people who’ve been around here for a long time so while I know how far we’ve come, to me it seems like something we ought to be in a position to do,” said Laird Veatch, University of Memphis Athletic Director.