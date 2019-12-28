U of M Athletic Director on Tigers’ first Cotton Bowl appearance

ARLINGTON, Texas (WMC) - The Tigers have been to six successive Bowl games in the greatest run in Memphis college football history. But is this shining moment, the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, the kind of thing that Memphians can expect to see again in our lifetimes?
This was unthinkable a few years ago.
Athletic Director Laird Veatch says we should have high expectations of the Tiger program and he's convinced Memphis can be in the running for major moments like this one going forward.
“I’ll tell you what. For me, coming in here and being here only a few months, it seems very thinkable. When I see what we have going from the facilities to the commitment from the President to the support of the fan base to the recruiting territory --- I look at it from sort of a different perspective than most people who’ve been around here for a long time so while I know how far we’ve come, to me it seems like something we ought to be in a position to do,” said Laird Veatch, University of Memphis Athletic Director.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.