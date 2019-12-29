Department of Health reports increase of flu cases in Miss.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Flu cases are on the rise in Mississippi -- this week the number of cases have risen by 6 percent. It remains in the metro area and Doctor Timothy Quinn’s patients are fighting it off, too.
“We’ve gotten so many patients that come in with symptoms. And we’ll do a flu test which we can run in the office, and so many people are coming back positive,” said Quinn.
The proper hygiene can keep the viral infection away; “wash your hands very frequently, just try to stay hydrated, get a lot of rest, and not a lot of stress. And these things can help you from getting the flu," said Dr. Quinn.
Also, keep an eye out for your youngest and oldest family members; their weak immune systems can make them more susceptible to the flu.
“This includes the elderly, also the very young children and infants," said Quinn, "but also those with chronic health conditions. Diabetes, congestive heart failure or even asthma or COPD.”
If the flu has already come to your home, there is treatment to keep it from spreading.
“It’s a good idea to go ahead and contact your medical provider so that they can call in what’s called prophylactic treatment. It’s the same medicine for the flu, which is Tamiflu, but you take it once a day for 10 days and it helps to protect you,” said Quinn.
If you feel the symptoms coming on like fevers and body aches, “go ahead and get checked out by your medical provider cause if you’re diagnosed with the flu early, and the medicine is started, the medicine is much more effective.”
