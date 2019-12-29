Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

FORT SMITH-VETERANS CLINIC
New outpatient clinic for veterans coming to Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has announced plans for a new outpatient medical clinic in Fort Smith, which is expected to create about 100 jobs. The agency announced plans Thursday for the new clinic, which will have more than double the space now available at the existing VA clinic in Fort Smith. The outpatient clinic will offer primary care, mental health, audiology, optometry, radiology and lab services.
GARLAND COUNTY-INMATE DEATH
Authorities ID inmate who died at Garland County jail
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Authorities have identified the inmate who died while in custody of the Garland County jail last week. The Garland County Sheriff's Office on Thursday identified the inmate as 28-year-old Jeremy Scott Howell of Hot Springs. Howell was booked Dec. 20 on a criminal trespass charge but was found unresponsive a few hours later. Authorities say the cause of death is under investigation and the sheriff's office plans an internal investigation as well.
ARKANSAS-MOTHER KILLED
Authorities: Son killed mother, father helped cover it up
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a 19-year-old Arkansas man with killing his mother and have charged his father with trying to help him cover it up. Arrest reports show that Carson Gregory Glover is charged with capital murder for the death of his mother, Sonya Glover. She was found lying in her blood late Saturday in the family's home in Sherwood, north of Little Rock. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that 55-year-old William Gregory Glover has been charged with hindering apprehension. Authorities say he told officers that he didn't know what happened to his wife, but that a voicemail shows otherwise.
AP-US-ARKANSAS-POLICE-OFFICER-SHOT
Arkansas police officer shot outside apartment complex
BRYANT, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say an Arkansas police officer was shot and wounded by a reportedly suicidal man who was later shot to death by other officers. The shooting happened Monday night in Bryant, about 15 miles southwest of Little Rock. The Bryant Police Department says the female officer was struck by gunfire and was airlifted to a hospital in Little Rock, where she is in stable condition. Arkansas State Police identified the man killed by officers as 24-year-old Austin Chase Swindle. The shooting happened less than three weeks after another Arkansas police officer was fatally shot while sitting in a patrol car.
CHARTER SCHOOL FOUNDER-CONTEMPT
Arkansas officials seek shuttered charter school records
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas education officials are asking a judge to hold the founder of a Little Rock charter school in contempt of court for failing to provide documents needed for a state audit. Covenant Keepers Charter School in southwest Little Rock closed in June after its founder Valerie Tatum retired. Judge Mary McGowan ordered Tatum in November to present fiscal records for 2017-18 and 2018-19 and other financial paperwork. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported Monday that Tatum says she doesn't have access to those documents. Education officials filed a motion Dec. 12 asking McGowan to hold Tatum in contempt.
EYE LAW DISPUTE
Arkansas high court asked to reconsider surgery referendum
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An optometrist group is asking the Arkansas Supreme Court to reconsider its Dec. 12 ruling directing Secretary of State John Thurston to count all the signatures submitted in favor of holding a referendum on a new law expanding the procedures optometrists can perform. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the new law would let optometrists perform additional procedures that currently only ophthalmologists can. Much of the debate has focused on whether optometrists have the necessary training. The referendum's backers believe eye surgery should only be conducted by medical doctors.