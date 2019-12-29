Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA
High school ROTC unit buys 505 wreaths for national cemetery
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Navy junior ROTC at an East Tennessee high school has laid hundreds of wreaths on military graves during the Mountain Home National Cemetery’s Wreaths Across America ceremony. The Kingsport Times News reports the Cherokee High School group started fundraising in October, pulling in more than $7,500 in donations to buy 505 live wreaths with red bows. They laid the wreaths on graves during a Dec. 14 ceremony at the Johnson City cemetery. Over the last four years, the unit has raised more than $45,000 for the project.
CHRISTMAS GIFT
Tennessee boy gets Christmas gift of life with new kidney
FARRAGUT, Tenn. (AP) — A 13-year-old Tennessee boy got the gift of a lifetime this Christmas — a new kidney. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Kincaid Eaker was born with polycystic kidney disease, a chronic genetic condition that killed his two older brothers in their infancy. When Kincaid's kidney function dropped to 14% late this year, friends and family acted quickly to find him a donor. On Christmas night, a call came from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta saying it had a kidney for Kincaid. His grandmother says he is doing well after the transplant. She says, “This is a wonderful gift, and the timing is perfect.”
FATAL POLICE SHOOTING
Man killed by Tennessee police responding to prowler call
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say a man has been killed by officers responding to a report of a prowler. News outlets report 51-year-old Antonio Smith was killed late Thursday. The state Bureau of Investigation says Memphis officers responding to the call heard a nearby disturbance between three people. It says officer approached the group and one of them was armed and failed to comply with officer demands. The officers then shot and killed the man. The state Bureau of Investigation is investigating. Authorities didn't immediately release the identities of the involved officers.
HOBBIT AIRBNB
North Carolina mountains home to 'Hobbit'-themed Airbnb
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (AP) — O'er the misty mountains of North Carolina is a “Hobbit”-themed Airbnb. The News & Observer reports the hobbit house named “Hobbithenge” is nestled into a meadow in Weaverville. The listing says the house, which appears to be tucked into the earth, was handcrafted out of clay and wood. In addition to the wood stove and queen-sized futon, the listing says the rental also comes with mud, dust, spiders and a door that doesn't lock just yet. It emphasizes the home as “rustic," noting it also doesn't have hot water or much privacy. This rental is about 25 miles outside Asheville and isn't the only Tolkien token. Similar rentals are available in states including Tennessee, Virginia and Washington.
AP-EU-VOLKSWAGEN-ELECTRIC-CARS
Volkswagen raises forecast for electric car production
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Volkswagen is stepping up its electric car production. The German automaker says it will reach its goal of a million e-cars a year by the end of 2023. That's two years earlier than planned. The announcement Friday comes as European carmakers get ready to meet tough new limits on emissions of greenhouse gases by 2021. The only way to do that is by selling more battery cars. Volkswagen is getting ready to sell its ID.3 model that it says will find mass appeal thanks to its low price and long range.
PERSONALIZED PLATES
Tennessee personalized plates available for order online
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee motorists are now able to apply for personalized license plates online. The state Department of Revenue said residents can choose from more than 100 types of plates that are available to personalize. The application is available online, where customers can also pay the $35 personalized plate application fee. Additional fees apply when the plates are picked up later at the local county clerk's office. Specialty plates also require an additional $35 fee. There are more than 56,000 personalized plates on the road in Tennessee. The personalization fee helps support the Tennessee Arts Commission.