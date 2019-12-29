Periods of heavy rain & falling temperatures

THIS WEEK: Monday night mostly clear with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s. New Year’s Eve will be mostly sunny with highs near 50. New Year’s Eve night it will be cold and dry with temperatures in the upper 30s at midnight and falling into the low to mid 30s overnight. New Year’s Day will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be cloudy with showers and high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and highs in the mid 50s.