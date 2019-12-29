Periods of heavy rain & falling temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Breezy along with more rain today as a cold front moves through the Mid-South. Some of the rain could be heavy at times and there could be a few storms. Temperatures will start mild but will fall into the 50s in the afternoon for most areas.
SUNDAY: Rain & Storms. Temperatures falling into the 50s by afternoon. SW 10-15 High: 60s.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain ending. Gradual clearing overnight. SW 10-15 Low: 38.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny & cooler. SW 10-15 High: 51
THIS WEEK: Monday night mostly clear with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s. New Year’s Eve will be mostly sunny with highs near 50. New Year’s Eve night it will be cold and dry with temperatures in the upper 30s at midnight and falling into the low to mid 30s overnight. New Year’s Day will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be cloudy with showers and high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and highs in the mid 50s.
