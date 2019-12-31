Chilly but dry to start 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect a clear sky to ring in the new year with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 30s. Winds will hang around 5-10 mph.
NEW YEAR’S DAY: Increasing clouds with highs in the lower 50s and lows in the mid 40s.
THURSDAY: Rain will spread across the entire area. The heaviest rain will fall in north Mississippi. Highs will be in the mid 50s. Lows will be near 50 Thursday night with showers ending late.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers are still possible. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
WEEKEND: Partly to mostly cloudy and colder Saturday with highs in the 40s. A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out. Lows will drop into the low to mid 30s Saturday night. Highs will be around 50 Sunday with a little more sun. Sunshine will continue Monday but some clouds may return by Tuesday with highs in the 50s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
