Dry to start 2020 followed by rain Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Another round of full sunshine today then clear and chilly tonight. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s at midnight when the New Year arrives. Lows will eventually drop to the mid-30s overnight.
THE REST OF TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 51. Winds: West 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 34. Winds: SW 5 mph.
NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 52. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Sunshine to start the first day of 2020 but clouds will gradually build throughout the day. Highs will be in the lower to mid-50s with a southwest wind. Rain will arrive overnight Wednesday and into early Thursday as a weather system moves through the area. Rain will be on and off all day Thursday with 1-2 inches of rain possible. There will be a few showers lingering through early Friday, but most of the area will clear out that night. Highs will stay in the mid-50s at the end of the week.
WEEKEND: There will be cloud cover early Saturday and a chance for a few showers in our eastern counties. Sunshine will return in full force on Sunday. High temperatures will only reach the lower 50s and lows will be in the 30s.
