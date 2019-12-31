Dry to start 2020 followed by rain Thursday

REST OF THE WEEK: Sunshine to start the first day of 2020 but clouds will gradually build throughout the day. Highs will be in the lower to mid-50s with a southwest wind. Rain will arrive overnight Wednesday and into early Thursday as a weather system moves through the area. Rain will be on and off all day Thursday with 1-2 inches of rain possible. There will be a few showers lingering through early Friday, but most of the area will clear out that night. Highs will stay in the mid-50s at the end of the week.