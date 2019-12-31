Eads and River Bottoms will be de-annexed from Memphis, added to Shelby Co.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A big change is in store for some mid-southerners.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will begin taking over patrol duties for Eads in eastern Shelby County and River Bottoms in the southwest corner of Memphis and Shelby County starting New Year’s Day.
Those areas will be de-annexed from the City of Memphis.
Eads has 133 residential areas, ten commercial areas, 25 farms, and other properties that will now be taken over by Shelby County deputies.
River Bottoms is sparsely populated and includes 17 farms and two residential areas.
According to the SCSO, both areas will be de-annexed from the City of Memphis on New Year’s Eve at 11:59 p.m.
SCSO wants to remind residents to call 901-379-7625 for non-emergencies and 911 for life-threatening emergencies.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.