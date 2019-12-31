Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. CST

TENNESSEE SHOOTING
Police: 2 wounded in shooting outside a Walmart in Tennessee
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee are interviewing multiple witnesses after two men were shot and wounded in a parking lot outside a Walmart store. A Chattanooga Police Department spokeswoman says the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and that the suspect fled in a vehicle. One of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries and both were taken to a nearby hospital. Authorities did not elaborate on the injuries and police were interviewing multiple witnesses Tuesday afternoon. They also have called on the Tennessee Highway Patrol to help with the investigation.
AP-US-POLICE-OFFICER-FATAL-CRASH
Tennessee officer killed while chasing suspect on highway
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in Tennessee was fatally hit by a car while chasing a suspect across a highway on foot. News outlets report 31-year-old Hendersonville police Officer Spencer Bristol died Monday night from injuries sustained in the Interstate 65 crash. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says Bristol was driving after a fleeing car that car crashed. The agency says the driver of the fleeing vehicle was arrested while the passenger fled on foot with Bristol in pursuit. Bristol was hit by oncoming traffic as he chased the man across the highway. The man briefly evaded authorities before being taken into custody.
KIDNAPPING SUSPECT-FATAL SHOOTING
Memphis kidnapping suspect fatally shot in Arkansas
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say police fatally shot a kidnapping suspect during a traffic stop near the Mississippi River bridge that connects Arkansas and Tennessee. Police in Memphis, Tennessee, say officers responded to a report early Tuesday of two men who were seen forcing a man into the trunk of a car. Memphis police tried to pull over the car, but the driver didn't stop and crossed into Arkansas. There, police forced the vehicle to stop and the driver fled and was later shot and killed by police. Officers say a 61-year-old man was found alive inside the car's trunk.
SEWAGE WARS
Lawsuit: Sewage could pollute Memphis area if deal ends
Mississippi residents living near Memphis say that sewage could pollute the ground and water if the Tennessee city pulls out of a decades-long agreement to treat their sewage. In a new federal lawsuit, the Mississippi sewage district for thousands of customers in the Memphis suburbs says it will have no way of treating their wastewater for several years. The district says that if Memphis follows through on its plan to quit accepting its wastewater, it would result in sewage overflowing and pollution near the Mississippi-Tennessee line. A city spokeswoman says Memphis residents can no longer shoulder the burden of providing services for so many suburban areas.
FUNERAL BUS
School bus joins funeral procession for long-serving driver
CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (AP) — A funeral procession for a Tennessee man who drove a school bus for more than 57 years included the last bus he drove before retiring — Hawkins County Schools bus no. 89. The Kingsport Times News reports Robert Brooks started driving for Hawkins in 1958. In 2010, Brooks beat the record for the longest-serving bus driver in the Volunteer State with 52 years. In 2014 he was inducted into the Tennessee School Bus Driver Hall of Fame. He retired in 2016 and died on Christmas Day at the age of 84. Brooks' former bus carried his widow and other family members to the cemetery on Saturday.
SEWAGE SPILL
Alabama city reports 800K-gallon sewage spill into waterways
DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama utility company has disclosed that more than 800,000 gallons of untreated sewage spilled from a plant during a storm, eventually reaching the Tennessee River. The Decatur Daily reports disclosures filed by Decatur Utilities with the state Environmental Department reveal that about 8 million gallons of raw sewage have escaped the company's system this year. The largest discharge happened last week when rain overwhelmed old pipes and sewage flowed from a manhole for days. A Decatur Utilities spokesman has said the company is continuing to replace aging infrastructure. In a separate lawsuit, the state alleges previous spills have increased E. coli levels in the river.