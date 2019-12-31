Liberty Bowl combatant ready to get it on

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As kickoff time approaches for the 61st Annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl pitting Navy against Kansas State, the Midshipmen bring a national ranking of 23 into the game, and the nation’s best rushing quarterback in Malcolm Perry.
Perry has run for more than 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons, and is the key making Navy’s triple option offense go.
Navy Head Coach Ken Niumatalolo took time out to say, “We know teams will try to load the box on us. When they do, that’s when we look to spread them out and go downfield. They have seen so much. We don’t have a defense that can simulate what they do -- if you stop this, they have an alternative and we must be ready to go from plan a to plan b.”
Kickoff for the 61st AutoZone Liberty Bowl is 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
