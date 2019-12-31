Looking back: Memphis in the 2010s

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bluff City experienced a lot of change during the 2010s. The decade began amid an economic downturn from the Great Recession.
The city's mayor at the time, A.C. Wharton, struggled to right the ship. Voters responded by kicking him out of office in 2015, replacing him with then-councilman Jim Strickland.
Under Mayor Strickland, development boomed. Voters gave him the credit and handed him a landslide re-election victory four years later.
But the city's population remained stagnant the entire decade and one in four Memphians continued to live in poverty.
Crime remained a big problem, impacting the young and old, wealthy and poor.
Racial tension and mistrust toward police led a group of protesters to shut down the I-40 bridge in 2016.
In 2017, protesters demanded and eventually got Confederate statues removed from two city parks.
One of the biggest changes came in 2011 when Memphis decided to dissolve its school system and merged with Shelby County. In 2013, several suburbs responded by forming their own school districts.
Memphis had its fair share of wild weather this decade.
Local rivers overflowed their banks in 2011, sending parts of the city, including Beale Street Landing, under water.
Eight years later, an EF-1 tornado tore a seven-mile path through the city, damaging an apartment complex and several houses.
Several events brought people together.
Thousands gathered to celebrate the city's bicentennial and to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s death.
Memphis landed a starring role on NBC's Bluff City Law and ESPN College Gameday came to town for the first time.
The Grizzlies made seven straight playoff runs and the NBA Western Conference Finals.
Fans said goodbye to the Core Four, but hello again to professional soccer.
The Red Birds won a Triple-A championship.
And the long-struggling Memphis Tigers football team turned their bad luck around, ending the decade with an appearance at the Cotton Bowl.
Yes, the 2010’s brought a little of everything and made for some unforgettable moments.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.