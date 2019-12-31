Man killed during deadly officer-involved shooting identified by DA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man killed during a deadly incident in DeSoto County has been identified by authorities.
District attorney John Champion said John Bott, 76, was shot and killed during the incident. Champion said Bott was a veteran and could have a mental disorder.
The incident began Sunday night at Longhorn Steakhouse on Goodman Road and ended on Interstate 22 near the Marshall County line.
Authorities said Bott was asked to leave the restaurant and began firing shots in the parking lot. He then drove to a nearby Fazoli’s and showed his gun, then went to an Applebee’s in Olive Branch and fired his gun outside the restaurant.
Deputies eventually caught up with him on I-22, but he refused to stop his vehicle and fired shots at deputies, according to officials.
Seven deputies returned fire and Bott was killed on the scene. All seven deputies were put on paid administrative leave.
