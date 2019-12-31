Ringing in the new year Bluff City style

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New Year’s Eve 2019 marks the end of the decade. Some of the events we’ve enjoyed for years will help us usher in the new year, but Memphis police want Memphians to stay safe.
There’s something new for the new year happening on an old favorite - Beale Street. Every year thousands of people call Beale Street home to usher in the new year. In recent years, a guitar dropped at midnight. This year a mirrored ball will not drop, but rise, at BB King and Beale to signify the start of a new decade.
The party will happen all day long until 5 a.m. New Year's Day but remember Beale Street is 21 and older after dark.
Elsewhere Downtown the Peabody Hotel will host its annual New Year’s Eve Party. From 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. there will be music, food and drinks, and come dressed in your New Year’s Eve best.
Tickets range from $40 to $175. The party is 21 and older.
In midtown, Overton Square is a popular New Year's Eve spot with live music at several bars including Hattiloo Theater. There will be a Funk Soul party at the theater with several live music acts. The party starts at 9 and tickets range from $105 to $150 which include champagne and party favors.
“I know everyone wants to get out,” Shelby County Sheriff’s Sergeant Kevin Sathongnhoth said. “They want to party and have a good time with family and friends so that’s why we enhance our [DUI] unit a little bit."
With a lot of the parties around town being 21 and older, police said don’t drive drunk. Call a cab, order a Lyft or Uber or arrange for a designated driver so you don’t start the new decade in jail.
“We'll be out there showing our presence and hopefully we don't have to catch anyone,” Sathongnhoth said. “Hopefully, people will party smart.”
