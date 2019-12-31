Multi-state crime spree ends in fatal officer-involved shooting

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Arkansas State Police are investigating a deadly interstate officer-involved shooting after a fatal shootout with the Memphis police stemmed from a kidnapping call in Midtown Memphis.
It was a crime spree Memphis police say, crossed state lines ending in a deadly interstate shooting in West Memphis, Arkansas.
It started at midnight when Memphis Police received a call to a robbery and kidnapping of a 61-year-old man in Midtown at the intersection of Avalon and Court Avenue.
According to Memphis investigators - at least two suspects were seen forcing the man into the trunk of a car then took off.
A white Nissan Maxima was spotted a few blocks away at Cleveland and Madison by an officer in the area.
Police say the driver refused to stop leading them onto the interstate, where the officer in pursuit reported to dispatch he was traveling close to 95 miles an hour to catch up.
Arkansas State Police stopped the fleeing vehicle, according to MPD, at the first exit on I-40 just past the Mississippi River.
There, investigators say the two suspects jumped out of the car and tried to run.
Two Memphis police officers fired shots at the fleeing passenger-- killing that suspect according to MPD.
“When someone loses their life it’s a tragic incident. So, our hearts and prayers go out to the family of the deceased” said Memphis Police Department Director Michael Rallings.
Arkansas State Police are now tasked with piecing together the deadly investigation.
Three Memphis police officers are on paid administrative leave, though only two fired their weapons this morning.
ASP has yet to identify the suspects involved.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.