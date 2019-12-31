Strickland uses NY Eve prayer breakfast to push for youth literacy volunteers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland held his annual New Year’s prayer breakfast Tuesday, just hours before he will be sworn in to start his second term.
Strickland used the prayer breakfast Tuesday morning to ask Memphians to volunteer for a specific cause, helping children in the community learn to read.
“I’m excited about it. I think we’ve accomplished a lot, but we still have incredible challenges,” said Strickland, “Our young people are not a lost cause."
Strickland told the crowd of supporters he wants more volunteers to step up with two different youth literacy groups in the Bluff City. Team Read and Arise2Read both teach elementary children to read through individual tutoring. Strickland said he’d like to see the programs grow into more schools in Memphis.
“Literacy is the number one way to combat poverty.” Strickland said.
The statistics are staggering. Strickland said 44% of children in Memphis live in poverty, with only 25% of third-graders actually reading at grade level. Lower income children are 5 times more likely to drop out of school, the mayor said.
“I see it all the time when I go talk to young men in Juvenile Court of 201 Poplar. Many of them are illiterate,” said MPD Director Mike Rallings, “And if we don’t do something about our educational system, they’re going to be challenged to get jobs.”
Strickland touted progress by his administration and the Memphis City Council in developing a plan to fully fund universal needs-based Pre-K in the years to come. The mayor also said leaders have added free summer and spring break camps at community centers and expanded the city’s summer youth jobs program.
Strickland promised his remarks Wednesday will include more detail on city government initiatives aimed at youth.
"It takes a community. And it takes government. Today was about the community. Tomorrow will be about city government," said Strickland.
Strickland and the 13 members of the Memphis City Council will take their oaths of office Wednesday at noon at the Rose Theatre on The University of Memphis campus. Six members of the 13-member council are new and will be starting their first term.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.