Tigers open AAC Men’s Basketball schedule with win over Tulane

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s the American Athletic Conference opener for the Memphis Tigers Men’s Basketball Team at FedExForum.
The Tigers, ranked 9th in the latest A.P. Poll, hosted the Tulane Green Wave. Tulane was not intimidated at the start, bombing the long ball and crashing the boards. Plus, it was the return of KJ Lawson to the Bluff City, the former Hamilton High star who played two years for the Tigers before transferring, leads Tulane with 22.
But, Memphis caught fire midway of the first half. Lester Quinones with four 3-pointers and 16 points, helped bring Memphis back from being down 11 points, its largest home deficit of the season.
Precious Achiuwa hit a double double, 14 points and 10 rebounds, working the glass late to keep the Green Wave at bay.
DJ Jeffries came in strong in the paint with 14 points, and Tyler Harris 12, including several well timed 3-pointers that break Tulane’s spirit. Sixteen for Damion Baugh, his career high.
Memphis basically out athletes the Wave to win it with a final score of 84-73.
Memphis now 12-1 on the season. Next up for the Tigers, the Georgia Bulldogs, Saturday at noon at FedExForum.
