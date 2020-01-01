Ark. family starts initiative in memory of homicide victims

EARLE, Ark. (WMC) - The family of a woman and young boy killed in a triple homicide in April wants to use 2020 to change the legacy the two now have. The family’s first goal is to get rid of the charred remains of the home where they died.
Brad Brown has started to clean up the property on Bailey Street in Earle, Arkansas, but almost nine months ago he stood outside the house as it burned down knowing his sister and nephew may be inside.
“We didn't know anything,” Brown said of that day. “We thought [Chassidy Brown one of the victims] left or went with a friend or something.”
The worst was discovered. Brown's sister Chassidy Brown and her 5-year-old son Josiah Brown plus Chassidy's friend Kendrick Jones were all found dead inside. Chassidy's ex-boyfriend Ezekiel Lindsey was arrested this summer for the murders.
“I drive by [the house] every day, and it's just a constant reminder that this can't be their legacy,” Brown said.
While Brown is still fully grieving the deaths of his sister and nephew, he said 2020 is about rebuilding the legacy the two deserve.
The first thing the Brown Family wants to do is clean up the lot. That would mean knocking down the painful reminder of what happened to eventually build something where happier memories can be made.
“Potentially obtain funds to build a park here or something they can be remembered by,” Brown said. “Not by a burning house.”
Brown is setting up the Brown Family Initiative. There is not a monetary goal, he said any little bit helps, and the work will get done when the funding is right.
The work is a way to heal in the New Year.
“ [This year] will be a new leaf for our family,” Brown said.
The Brown Family Initiative has set up a Gofundme and a CashApp. You can contact the family at thebrownfamilyinitiative@gmail.com.
