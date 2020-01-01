CUSA play starts for Middle Tenn., ODU

SQUAD LEADERS: Xavier Green has averaged 14 points and 4.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Monarchs. Jason Wade is also a primary contributor, accounting for 9.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game. The Blue Raiders are led by C.J. Jones, who is averaging 16.8 points.JUMPING FOR JONES: Jones has connected on 44.4 percent of the 72 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 20 over the last three games. He's also made 92.6 percent of his foul shots this season.